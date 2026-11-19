Chinese President Xi Jinping held trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, on November 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China. Xi said that interaction among China, the United States and Russia is not a choice but a necessity, Anadolu Agency reports.

First in-person meeting

The Chinese leader called the talks the first in-person meeting of the leaders of the three states and said that it has breakthrough significance. According to him, major countries have a special responsibility in the world.

Xi called on China, the United States and Russia to set an example in jointly responding to global challenges and in maintaining peace and stability. He said that peace among major powers ensures stability in the world, while their rivalry leads to chaos.

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A model of relations among major powers

According to Xi, China seeks to develop a model of relations among major powers based on peaceful coexistence, shared stability and balanced development. He also said that such a model should benefit all parties and the world as a whole.

Xi recalled that more than 80 years ago, China, Russia and the United States, which he called key anti-fascist forces, fought together and achieved victory. According to him, this victory brought peace and tranquility to the world.

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