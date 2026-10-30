Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he was interrupting his flight to Senegal and returning to Poland. He announced this on the social media platform X after reports emerged about the presence of police officers on the premises of the Constitutional Tribunal, RMF24 writes.

Karol Nawrocki's statement

“At such a moment, the president must be in Poland. I am interrupting my flight to Senegal. I am returning,” Nawrocki wrote. RMF24 describes this statement as the president's response to reports about police officers on the tribunal's premises.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police actions on the tribunal's premises

According to the outlet, police officers are on the premises of the Constitutional Tribunal, but not inside its building. They are carrying out actions prescribed by law in connection with information provided by tribunal judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska.

According to the RMF24 page, the report was published on October 30 at 18:23. The material is marked as being updated.

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