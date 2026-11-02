US President Donald Trump plans to speak on Monday near the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, US, on the eve of Election Day. In the address, he is expected to present voters with the agenda that his administration and Republican lawmakers have promoted since the start of his second presidential term.

The White House confirmed the event

The White House confirmed the event on Sunday, several hours after Trump mentioned the possibility while speaking with reporters in Iowa. “We may do it tomorrow or something like that,” he said, adding that an appearance near the landmark would make it possible to “show how beautiful it is.”

As The Hill reports, citing a source familiar with the plans, the president is also expected to discuss his administration’s costly and controversial restoration projects, including upgrades to the Reflecting Pool. According to the outlet, the project has been accompanied by delays, rising costs, and legal disputes over alleged vandalism.

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End of the election campaign

The speech in Washington will be an unconventional conclusion to Trump’s campaign activity ahead of the midterm elections: he will spend the final day before voting in the US capital rather than at a rally in one of the key states. The Hill notes that over the previous month, Trump held more than 25 rallies in an effort to help Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The renovation of the pool is part of the administration’s broader course to change Washington’s appearance. The outlet also writes about the demolition of the White House East Wing to build a new ballroom, the transformation of the Rose Garden into a patio, and other construction projects in the federal district.

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