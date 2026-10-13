US President Donald Trump said that Poland would pay for the possible construction of an American military base on its territory. At the same time, he did not specify whether he had made a final decision on establishing a permanent US Army base in Poland, RMF24 reports.

Trump’s response on the base

Before departing for an election rally in Alaska, journalists asked Trump about the prospects for a base in Poland. The US president replied that Poland wanted to build it and that the Polish side would provide the funding. He added: “We’ll see.”

This is not Trump’s first statement regarding the potential deployment of a new permanent American base in Poland. According to RMF24, he had previously indicated on several occasions that he might agree to its establishment, but did not unequivocally confirm the decision.

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Statement by a Polish representative

Representatives of the Polish government and the Office of the President of Poland had previously stated that the decision had effectively already been made. After a conversation with representatives of the US administration on October 2, Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Bureau of the President of Poland, said that the White House had already given the “green light.”

According to him, the practical implementation of the project is to be ensured by the Pentagon, Poland’s Ministry of National Defence, and the Polish Armed Forces. Przydacz noted that it would be possible to speak definitively about the base’s appearance after it opens.

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