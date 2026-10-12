Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales said they intend to begin phased protests and a march to La Paz, where the country’s government is based, on October 13. The action will take place despite a state of emergency that restricts road blockades, The Rio Times reports.

Protests against economic changes

The protesters oppose the economic measures of President Rodrigo Paz. These include the abolition of the diesel fuel subsidy and plans to close or sell loss-making state-owned companies.

Peasant union leader Gerson Murillo, who supports Morales, said there would be no negotiations with the government. According to him, the march will begin on October 13, but the final starting point has not been determined. Possible locations mentioned included Caracollo, Patacamaya and La Huachaca on the highland highway toward La Paz.

The organizers said the actions are to take place in stages and peacefully. At the same time, they did not announce the expected number of participants. According to one of the movement’s leaders, peasant federations from all nine of Bolivia’s departments may join the protests.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities’ response

Police have already deployed units on key highways in the Cochabamba department, which is Morales’ political base. Law enforcement officers are on duty, in particular, in Parotani, Suticollo, near the Vacas interchange and the Huayllani bridge, on routes toward La Paz and Santa Cruz.

President Paz said that blockades could deprive hospitals of oxygen supplies, raise food prices and halt exports. He called people who urge road blockades traitors.

The state of emergency was introduced after road blockades in May and June, and in September it was extended for 90 days with the support of the Legislative Assembly. It also allows the military to assist police in keeping roads open.

For October 15, the country’s main trade union confederation, the Bolivian Workers’ Center, has scheduled a national meeting in Cochabamba to discuss the current situation.

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