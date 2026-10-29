Record-high “king tides” caused flooding in coastal areas of the United States — in California, as well as in Florida and the states of North and South Carolina. Water flooded streets and house basements, while in some cities residents traveled along flooded roads in kayaks, on surfboards and SUP boards.

Flooding in California

As Interia reports, tidal levels along the California coast were, in some places, the highest in more than a century, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Historically high water levels were recorded, among other places, near Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Barbara.

Near Los Angeles and San Diego, tide heights reached nearly 2.5 meters. In San Francisco, the tide was the highest in the history of October observations. The coast also saw reports of weakened cliffs, homes on the verge of collapse and flooded roads. According to NOAA, 12 days of flooding in coastal areas have already been recorded in California in 2026 — more than in any year over the previous half-century.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warnings on the East Coast

Flooding was also recorded on the country’s opposite coast. In Miami, according to the outlet, the highest tide in the city’s history and the third-highest water level since observations began were registered. Higher levels there were recorded only during hurricanes.

The US National Weather Service warned that roads may be closed due to high water levels, while low-lying residential and commercial properties and critical infrastructure are at risk of flooding. Warnings for the San Diego and Orange County areas in California, according to Interia, were to remain in effect for several more days. Further erosion is also expected along the entire California coast.

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