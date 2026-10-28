In Poland, a draft amendment to the law on Polish citizenship prepared by the Ministry of the Interior and Administration has been added to the government’s list of work. As Interia reports, this was stated by the ministry’s deputy state secretary, Maciej Duszczyk. According to the outlet, the government is expected to adopt the law by the end of the year.

Eight years of legal residence

The draft stipulates that a foreigner applying for Polish citizenship will have to have legally resided in the country for at least eight years instead of the current three years. Candidates are also proposed to confirm that their center of vital interests is located in Poland.

To do this, they will need to provide proof of a stable source of income, housing rights and Polish tax residency. The planned Polish language proficiency requirement is to be raised from B1 to B2. In addition, citizenship applicants will have to take a test on Poland’s history, culture and realities, as well as submit a declaration of allegiance to the Republic of Poland.

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Grounds for refusal

The ministry also proposes expanding the list of grounds for refusing recognition of Polish citizenship, citing internal security concerns. Under the draft, a final conviction, as well as fines or penalties received, may affect the decision. Refusal will also be possible due to false information in the application or the submission of forged documents.

The changes will also apply to the procedure for restoring Polish citizenship. The simplified procedure for people who lost it before January 1, 1999, is proposed to remain available only until the end of 2030. This procedure would also require a declaration of allegiance and provide for an expanded list of grounds for refusal.

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