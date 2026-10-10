The Russian government has partially lifted the ban on diesel fuel exports. The decision was made following agreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The decree took effect on October 10 and allows 500,000 metric tons of diesel to be exported to the international market. Russian oil companies are to immediately begin signing contracts for foreign shipments in coordination with the government.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that easing the restrictions would allegedly not harm domestic consumers. According to him, production volumes allow Russia to supply both its domestic market and export markets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products help the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing the restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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