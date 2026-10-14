Roh So-yeon, head of Art Center Nabi in South Korea, has decided not to file a cross-appeal against the Seoul High Court’s ruling ordering the payment of 944 billion won to her in her divorce case with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. The Supreme Court will now consider only Chey’s appeal, Korea Herald reports.

Deadline for cross-appeal

Roh’s lawyers did not file a cross-appeal by the deadline, which expired on Tuesday, legal sources told the publication. This means she will not seek a review of the parts of the ruling concerning the assets subject to division or the procedure for their distribution.

In July, the Seoul High Court, after reconsidering the case remanded by the Supreme Court, ordered Chey to pay Roh 944 billion won in cash. The court assessed the assets subject to division between the spouses at about 2.9 trillion won. This amount included SK shares worth approximately 2 trillion won, and Roh was awarded one-third of the property.

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Chey’s appeal

Chey filed an appeal in August but later narrowed it to 244 billion won, effectively agreeing to pay 700 billion won. His lawyers believe that Roh’s one-third share of the assets is too large following last year’s Supreme Court ruling, which did not allow a suspected 30 billion won slush fund linked to her father, former President Roh Tae-woo, to be counted as her contribution to the joint assets.

Chey also objects to taking into account the increase in the value of SK shares after the asset valuation date and to including in the property his stake in SK Siltron, acquired in 2017 after the marriage had broken down. The Supreme Court is expected to appoint a justice to hear the case after receiving Roh’s response to Chey’s appeal brief.

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