The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, has threatened Moldova with an adequate and harsh response to Chisinau's decision to declare an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia's foreign affairs ministry described the Moldovan authorities' decision as a hostile act and stated that it would not go unanswered. The Russian Foreign Ministry also accused Chisinau of pursuing what it described as a destructive anti-Russian policy aimed at the complete dismantling of centuries-old relations between the two countries and severing ties between their peoples.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also claims that Moldova has expelled several Russian diplomats in recent years allegedly on far-fetched grounds or without explaining the reasons. The ministry stated that the purpose of such steps is to complicate the work of the Russian embassy in Chisinau. It also noted that Moldovan citizens suffer the most due to limited access to consular services and assistance from Russian diplomatic missions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by Maia Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday that Chisinau had declared an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata. According to her, a Russian-made Geran strike drone violated the country's airspace and crashed near residential buildings and an energy facility.

The Russian side stated that no evidence of the drone's Russian origin had been provided.

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