In Russia, between January and October 2026, nearly 1.2 million posts advertising the sale of counterfeit luxury brand goods were posted on social media. On average, 117,000 such listings appeared each month—a 125% increase compared to the monthly average in 2019–2020.

From July 2019 to June 2020, more than 625,000 ads for counterfeit luxury goods were posted on social media—an average of 52,000 per month.

Sellers of counterfeit goods often use the “1:1” label, which implies that the copy is an exact replica of the original product. This label was found in 735,000 posts, of which 588,000 were sales listings. This is one and a half times more than the number of posts containing the word “counterfeit.”

Russians most often discuss counterfeit clothing—it accounts for about one-third of all posts about counterfeit goods. At the same time, the number of discussions about counterfeit gadgets and electronics has increased by one-third over the past year.

As a reminder, all Nike and Adidas sneakers found in Russian shopping malls turned out to be counterfeits.

In 2025, Russian stores recorded a record volume of counterfeit dairy products, which accounted for nearly 18 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, Russia has begun producing counterfeit versions of Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite. The Moscow-based “Ochakovo” plant released counterfeit products under the names CoolCola, Fancy, and Street.

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