On Friday, November 20, the second post-Brexit summit between the European Union and the United Kingdom is taking place in Brussels. During the meeting, the parties plan to reach agreements in several areas as part of a “reset” of bilateral relations.

António Costa, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is hosting a British delegation led by Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Brussels.

According to the President of the European Council, during the summit, the EU and the United Kingdom will focus on several key issues. Specifically, these include:

simplifying conditions for young people regarding residence, employment, and education in the European Union and the UK;

streamlining trade procedures;

integrating carbon emissions markets;

cooperation on the war in Ukraine and other global challenges;

deepening the partnership in the areas of security and defense.

In addition to the Prime Minister, the British delegation included Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healy, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, First Secretary of State Louise Haig, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Environment Secretary Angela Eagle, and Minister for EU Relations Hamish Falconer.

According to British media reports, the parties have already reached an agreement on three deals. However, the signing of the documents is currently unlikely due to a dispute over the amount of tuition fees that students from EU countries must pay at British universities.

European Council President António Costa announced this on social media platform X.

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union may link the approval of the package of agreements with the United Kingdom to a separate agreement on equal treatment of students from EU countries regarding tuition fees at British educational institutions.

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