The Estonian government has decided to suspend crossings at the Estonian-Russian border effective December 1, 2026. The restrictions will apply at all road border crossing points, and in six months, the authorities will assess whether they need to be revised.

Traffic will be halted at five border crossing points: Narva-1, Narva-2, Koidula, Luhamaa, and Saatsi.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that the decision was a response to Russia’s actions and is necessary to protect the country’s security.

“Russia’s hostile actions have consequences. We have previously stated that if the attacks continue, we will take such measures to protect our security. Now we are doing so. Estonia is acting calmly and deliberately, but decisively. We will not allow Russia to use our openness against us,” said the head of government.

The government’s decision calls for the suspension of the movement of people and vehicles through road border crossings.

At the same time, rail freight transport will continue in accordance with current restrictions and capabilities, subject to strict customs control.

“This decision was not made lightly, but our primary duty is to protect the residents of Estonia and the security of the state. At the same time, we must maintain the viability of border regions and help them adapt to the new situation,” emphasized Kristen Michal.

Estonian residents currently in Russia are advised to plan their return home in advance and carefully consider the necessity of traveling to the neighboring country.

Once the road border crossings are closed, travel between Estonia and Russia will have to take place via other open routes. Such trips may be longer and more expensive.

This was reported by the newspaper Postimees.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that, starting December 1, the country will close all road border crossings with Russia—an aggressor state. The decision is linked to an attempted arson attack on the defense contractor Threod Systems in Viimsi, north of Tallinn.

Estonian President Julle Madise stated that the decision regarding the possible closure of road border crossings with the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—must be based on an assessment of the economic, humanitarian, diplomatic, and security implications. She urged the government not to make emotional decisions that could harm the country’s interests.

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