Boris Pistorius stated that Europe should not rule out such a possibility if the negotiations yield practical results. At the same time, he did not rule out holding meetings with Kremlin representatives directly in the Russian capital.

Pistorius believes it would be a mistake to simply reject Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold talks with Europeans in Moscow.

“Rejecting the invitation to Moscow would send absolutely the wrong signal. We must talk. Only those who talk can ultimately achieve results,” the minister said on Friday during his visit to Warsaw.

However, Pistorius noted that what matters in this process is not the invitation itself, but the concrete results of the negotiations—in particular, a ceasefire in Ukraine.

According to him, we cannot allow the negotiations to drag on and become merely a facade while people continue to die in Ukraine.

“If he is now sending the first signals and inviting Europeans to Moscow, then this should be welcomed by all sides,” Pistorius explained.

“And if that’s the case, then it must be clear: this must include a ceasefire—not continuing to fire while pretending that you want to hold negotiations somewhere,” the official added, noting that dialogue is needed to clarify this.

Source: Der Spiegel

Earlier, Estonia responded to Putin’s invitation to hold talks in Moscow.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe will join the next round of trilateral talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia.

Merz named a possible venue for talks between Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the U.S.

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