The Bologna Court of Appeals upheld the legality of the detention of Ukrainian blogger Oleksandr Slobozhenko, who is wanted by Ukrainian law enforcement authorities. The blogger himself has opposed his extradition to Ukraine, and the Italian court has requested additional documents from the Ukrainian side.

Slobozhenko was detained on November 17 at a hotel in the Italian resort town of Riccione. The police received information about his whereabouts, placed the hotel under surveillance, and waited for the blogger to return. After verifying his identity, law enforcement officers detained him, took him to a police station, and later transferred him to a prison in Rimini.

During a hearing at the Bologna Court of Appeals, Slobozhenko—whose interests are represented by Italian attorney Emanuele Polverini—stated his opposition to extradition to Ukraine. The court ruled that the detention was lawful but has not yet issued a final decision on extradition.

For further consideration of the case, the Italian side has requested additional materials from the Ukrainian authorities. These must be provided within 10 days.

An official extradition request must be received no later than 40 days after the preliminary arrest—by December 27, 2026. If the documents are not received within the specified time frame, Slobozhenko must be released.

In addition, the court will consider the possibility of easing the preventive measure and replacing detention with house arrest. In Ukraine, the blogger currently has the status of a suspect and has not been convicted.

What is Slobozhenko suspected of?

Ukrainian law enforcement authorities suspect the blogger of tax evasion on an especially large scale and the legalization of property obtained through criminal means.

According to investigators, the amount of unpaid taxes exceeds 213 million hryvnias, which is equivalent to approximately $4.7 million.

Tax evasion on an exceptionally large scale is punishable by a fine of up to 425,000 hryvnias and the confiscation of property. Money laundering carries a sentence of three to six years in prison with the confiscation of property.

An Italian court will issue a final decision on Slobozhenko’s possible extradition after reviewing additional documents and the circumstances of the case.

As a reminder, blogger Slobozhenko, who is a suspect in a tax evasion investigation, was detained in Italy. The detention took place at the request of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, transmitted via Interpol.

Read also: Blogger Slobozhenko Caught in Rimini: Taxes, Call Centers, and the Shadow of “Khimprom.”

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