On November 19, the Moldovan Parliament ratified an agreement on military-technical cooperation with Ukraine. The document provides, in particular, for the joint development of technologies for detecting drones and protecting airspace.

Fifty-six lawmakers voted in favor of the agreement. The Ministry of Defense and representatives of the PAS party believe that “Moldova needs Ukraine’s experience in combating drones.” Socialists and Communists, on the other hand, demanded additional security guarantees and the “preservation of the country’s neutrality.”

Gennady Kozhokaru, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, explained from the parliamentary rostrum that “Ukraine’s experience is unique, and the new agreement will allow for cooperation in areas not covered by previous agreements.”

“We are, in fact, witnessing a complete transformation in the way war is waged. The drones we are facing are part of these changes. Ukraine’s experience in this regard is unique, and this is precisely what the new agreement provides for, since previous agreements dealt with entirely different issues—a past phase, so to speak, in terms of military doctrine,” Kozhokaru stated.

As an example, he cited the acoustic systems that Ukraine uses to detect drones flying at low altitudes that remain undetectable by radar. According to him, “Moldova should also develop similar technologies.”

“Under current conditions, apart from Ukraine, no one else can share such experience. Unfortunately, we do not have any F-16s,” said Kozhokaru.

Ion Kiku, a member of parliament from the “Alternative” party and former prime minister, emphasized that the agreement does not provide for the repair of Ukrainian military equipment in Moldova.

“It is important for everyone to understand: Ukrainian tanks will not be coming to Bălți, Markulești, or anywhere else for repairs,” said Kiku.

Socialist MP Marcel Cenușe stated that he supports cooperation with Ukraine and the modernization of the army, but insists on additional guarantees in the law ratifying the agreement. In particular, he proposes limiting cooperation to the supply of non-lethal equipment and providing for Moldova’s right to “immediately and unilaterally suspend the agreement if it threatens the country’s security or neutrality.”

“No one disputes the right to cooperate with Ukraine, the need to modernize the army, or the need to defend our airspace. Neutrality does not mean isolation. But precisely because the country’s security is at stake, we must set aside political slogans and soberly assess this agreement. We cannot blindly vote on security-related documents,” Chenushe said.

At the same time, Lilian Karp, chair of the parliamentary committee on national security and defense from the PAS party, rejected the opposition’s criticism. He accused his colleagues of “turning a project to strengthen defense into propaganda” and reminded them that it was Russia that started the war against Ukraine.

“Your ‘friend’ from the East, who launched an aggression against Ukraine, has become the catalyst that is driving every country in the world to seek ways to protect itself from madmen. Today, everyone is trying to find solutions to protect themselves—even countries located tens of thousands of kilometers away from these madmen. Currently, no one except Ukraine has as much experience in countering drones as it (Ukraine—ed.) does,” Karp added.

This was reported by NewsMaker.

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