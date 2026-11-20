Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the Ministry of Justice will publish the text of the country’s new Constitution on November 23. On the same day, the head of government plans to address the public.

“On Monday, the Armenian Ministry of Justice will publish the text of the new constitution, and I will address the nation,” he said.

The prime minister also publicly called on the opposition to secure the six votes needed to hold a referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.

“I propose that the opposition secure the necessary six votes so that we can hold a referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.

If the people vote against the new Constitution—that is, if our arguments, my arguments, do not seem convincing to society—I will resign within a week after the official announcement of the referendum results.

If, however, the people vote in favor of the Constitution, then I also officially declare: in the next elections—whether regular or early, although, frankly speaking, in that case I see no reason to hold early elections—I will not run for the office of prime minister,” Pashinyan stated.

Earlier, the head of the Armenian government had identified the adoption of the country’s new Constitution as his political goal.

At the same time, the opposition is criticizing this initiative. They believe it amounts to fulfilling yet another demand from Azerbaijan—the removal from the text of Armenia’s Constitution of any reference to the Declaration of Independence.

Pashinyan made this statement on November 20 during a speech in parliament.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he envisions his country as a member of the European Union in two decades. He made this remark in response to a question about Armenia’s future 20 years from now.

Armenia is considering the possibility of officially applying for membership in the European Union in 2027 or 2028.

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