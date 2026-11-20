U.S. President Donald Trump responded to criticism from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk over his remarks about his friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. At the same time, during his remarks, the American leader confused Tusk with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

The Polish prime minister’s displeasure stemmed from the fact that, while meeting Putin in Shenzhen, the U.S. president exclaimed, “Who is he? He’s my friend.”

“God, save us from such friends,” Tusk wrote on social media.

In remarks to reporters, the U.S. president dismissed this criticism from the Polish prime minister.

“Well, there’s nothing I can do about it. I’ve known him for a long time,” Trump said.

He then went on to say that he had publicly supported Tusk in the election, thereby securing his victory—apparently having confused him with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

“I like the Polish prime minister. Don’t forget that I supported him. And he won precisely because of that support. So, you know, he was in 10th place, and he’s a wonderful person,” the White House chief stated.

Trump made these remarks in an interview with Fox News upon his return from China

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and was late to meet with Xi Jinping

Read also: God save us from such friends: Tusk sharply criticized Trump’s statement about Putin.

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