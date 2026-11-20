Polish racing driver Roman Bilinski will move from DAMS Lucas Oil to Hitech after the end of the 2026 season and will race for the team in the Formula 2 championship in 2027. Hitech announced its driver lineup for the next season, Interia Sport reports.

Hitech’s new lineup

Hitech stated that Bilinski will form a driver pairing with Joshua Duerksen. The Polish-British racer will join the team’s lineup for the 2027 FIA Formula 2 season.

Bilinski said he was pleased to join Hitech in 2027. According to him, the team has achieved significant success in Formula 2, and he plans to use the experience gained in his first season with his new team.

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Bilinski’s career

Bilinski made his debut in open-wheel cars in British Formula 4 in 2020. The following season, he secured three wins and seven podiums in the GB3 championship.

From 2022 to 2024, the driver competed in the Formula Regional European series for Trident. During this period, he applied to compete internationally under the Polish flag, and in 2024 he became the Formula Regional Oceania Championship champion.

After that, Bilinski moved to FIA Formula 3, where he represented Rodin Motorsport. His best result was a victory in the sprint race at Monza, and he finished the 2025 season in 11th place. In 2026, he joined DAMS Lucas Oil in Formula 2 and became the first Pole in the modern format of the series. He is currently 16th in the drivers’ standings.

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