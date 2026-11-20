Ukraine has received nearly 8 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program. This is the largest single tranche in the program’s history. The funds have already been transferred to the state budget and will be used to support the country’s financial stability amid a full-scale war. In total, the European Union has transferred 13.57 billion euros to Ukraine since the beginning of 2026.

The document calls on the U.S. administration to explain these decisions and the delays related to military aid to Ukraine.

According to the prime minister, the new funding will help meet the state’s priority needs and maintain the stability of the budget system amid Russian aggression.

“The funds have already been transferred to the state budget. They provide vital support for maintaining financial stability and meeting the state’s priority needs amid a full-scale war,” Koretskyi noted.

Taking this new infusion into account, Ukraine has received a total of €13.57 billion under the Ukraine Facility program since the beginning of 2026.

The Prime Minister explained that the allocation of this record-breaking tranche was made possible by Ukraine’s implementation of more than 20 measures outlined in the Ukraine Plan. These are commitments whose fulfillment is a condition for receiving European funding.

“Despite the war, we continue to fulfill our commitments and move forward on the path to European integration,” the head of government emphasized.

Koretsky also thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission, and EU member states for their support of Ukraine and for the decision to provide financial assistance.

The Ukraine Facility program covers the period 2024–2027 and provides for up to €50 billion in grants and loans to Ukraine. Its goal is to support the state budget, restore the economy, and implement the reforms necessary for European integration.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.



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