According to an investigation by the Associated Press, the Iranian-backed Houthi group in Yemen receives satellite intelligence from Russian “Kosmos-2600” series spacecraft to adjust and improve the accuracy of its attacks. At the local level, Iranian advisers analyze the data and then pass it on to militants to carry out strikes against the Kingdom’s strategic infrastructure.

Analysts at AURORAH Geosignal Intelligence have documented a 100 percent correlation between increased Russian satellite activity and Houthi attacks, particularly during strikes on pumping stations along a key Saudi oil pipeline and at King Fahd Air Base in Taif, where an Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet was damaged.

Prior to the attacks, the number of Russian satellite flights over the target sites increased by 50%, indicating targeted data collection before and after the strikes.

Source: Associated Press.

In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led military coalition stated that on October 26, 2026, it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemeni Houthis. The group had previously announced a new attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Yemeni Houthis claimed they had halted the advance of enemy forces toward the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait and had also attacked several targets in Saudi Arabia. According to Der Spiegel, the reported targets included the Ministry of Defense in Riyadh and the Ras Tanura oil refinery, the largest in the kingdom.

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