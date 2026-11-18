U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian President’s Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev exchanged brief remarks before the start of a gala reception in honor of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The conversation took place at the Shenzhen International Communication Center in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the official reception for forum participants is being held. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko was also present alongside Rubio and Dmitriev during the conversation. The content of their conversation has not been disclosed.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived at the ceremony and also exchanged brief greetings.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit is taking place in Shenzhen on November 18–19, 2026. The organization comprises 21 economies in the Asia-Pacific region, including the United States, China, and Russia.

Source: “Glavkom.”

Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Il-96 aircraft carrying the head of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—landed at Bao’an International Airport shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the summit in China on November 18, the Kremlin leader stated that European countries had been unable to adapt to the loss of access to the Russian market and cheap energy resources. In his view, this is leading to a weakening of Europe’s position and a reduction in its economic potential.

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