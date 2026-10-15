EU-Gulf summit in Riyadh postponed — Jerusalem Post

The European Union and the Gulf states agreed to postpone the summit scheduled for October 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Jerusalem Post reports, citing two informed Reuters sources.

Statement by the Bulgarian prime minister

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev told journalists ahead of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels that, according to his information, the meeting in Riyadh would be postponed. He suggested that this could be related to security considerations.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that discussions on holding the summit were ongoing. According to her, a decision will be announced when there is something to announce.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia

On Tuesday, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it had intercepted three missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis from Yemen toward Riyadh and Aramco headquarters in Dhahran.

The state-run SPA agency, citing a civil defense spokesperson, reported that debris from two intercepted missiles fell in Riyadh. Four people were injured, and 15 homes sustained minor damage.

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