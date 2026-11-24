Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, his wife Carla Bruni, and nine others will stand trial on suspicion of organizing the bribery of a witness in a case involving the alleged financing of the 2007 presidential campaign by Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

On November 24, investigating judges decided to refer the case involving the 11 defendants to trial after a five-year investigation. The trial is tentatively scheduled for late 2027.

According to investigators, in 2020 the defendants organized Operation “Save Sarkozy” to force businessman Ziad Takieddine to withdraw his testimony against Sarkozy. In exchange, he was allegedly promised several million euros.

Takieddine had previously stated that he had transferred money from the Gaddafi regime to Sarkozy to finance his election campaign. In November 2020, he publicly retracted his allegations, but in January 2021, he reaffirmed them during questioning. The businessman died in 2025.

Sarkozy is suspected of criminal conspiracy to commit organized fraud and of concealing a crime related to witness tampering. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros. The former president denies any involvement.

Source: Le Monde

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