Twenty members of the U.S. House of Representatives have called on President Donald Trump to rescind Vladimir Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit in Miami.

The appeal was prompted by Russia’s war against Ukraine and reports of Russian aid to Iran; the letter was initiated by Republican Don Bacon and Democrats Pat Ryan and Gil Cisneros.

In the letter, the lawmakers noted that now is not the time for economic cooperation or discussions with Moscow—except for talks on ending the war—and Bacon himself wrote on social media platform X that Putin is not welcome in America.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he expects all G20 leaders to attend the summit scheduled for December 14–15 in Miami, Florida. At the meeting, representatives of the world’s leading economies are set to discuss international economic and security challenges.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has once again invited him to the G20 summit. At the same time, the Kremlin leader has not yet decided whether he will travel to the United States.

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