Poland’s Sejm approves life insurers’ access to PESEL data — RMF24

Poland’s Sejm has adopted amendments to the Population Register Act that will allow insurance companies offering life insurance to independently check certain client data in the PESEL register. As RMF24 reports, the new rules are intended to eliminate the need for insured persons to notify their insurer when they replace an identity card.

What data insurers will be able to check

Insurers will have access to the series, number and expiry date of a client’s identity card. This will allow companies to verify whether the document is current without involving the policyholder.

Currently, after replacing an identity card, an insured person must personally inform the insurance company about it. Once the amendments enter into force, insurers will be able to automatically update the relevant data based on information from the PESEL register.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consideration in the Senate

According to Poland’s Prime Minister’s Office, the decision is expected to reduce bureaucratic procedures, lower the risk of errors and facilitate the detection of attempted fraud. The quality of data processed by insurance companies is also expected to improve, which should make policy servicing and compensation payments more efficient.

The amendment will now be sent to the Senate. If the upper house of parliament adopts it without amendments, the new provisions will enter into force 14 days after publication in Poland’s Dziennik Ustaw.

Read us on