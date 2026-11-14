Volodymyr Semirunnyi took fifth place in the 5,000 metres in Division A at the Speed Skating World Cup stage in Beijing. The Polish representative covered the distance in 6 minutes 12.56 seconds, finishing 7.79 seconds behind the winner.

Victory for Metoděj Jílek

Czech skater Metoděj Jílek won with a time of 6 minutes 4.77 seconds. He broke the rink record, which stood at 6 minutes 8.84 seconds. Norway's Sander Eitrem took second place, four seconds behind the winner, while Italy's Davide Ghiotto was third, 5.84 seconds back.

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As Interia Sport reports, Semirunnyi raced in the sixth pair alongside Dutch skater Marcel Bosker. The Polish skater started the distance at an even pace, but in its second half lost ground to Ghiotto and another Italian representative, Riccardo Lorello.

Distance results

Lorello finished fourth, 7.32 seconds behind Jílek. German skater Leandro Gross was sixth in the final standings, 9.15 seconds behind. Poland's 5,000m record, held by Semirunnyi, is 6 minutes 7.81 seconds. Semirunnyi's main distance is 10,000 metres.

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