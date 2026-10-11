Six governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria’s North Central region have backed the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 elections. Premium Times Nigeria reports this following a rally in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Support at the rally in Lafia

Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume proposed naming Tinubu the region’s sole candidate in the presidential election. Akume is also the grand patron of the Tinubu and Shettima Supporters Mobilisation Network.

He called on political figures to adhere to the agreement on alternating representation of Nigeria’s north and south in government. According to Akume, political leaders reached this agreement in Kaduna in 1999 to preserve balance between the regions. He stated that Tinubu should complete a full eight-year term.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, who chairs the North Central Governors’ Forum, endorsed Akume’s proposal on behalf of his APC colleagues.

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Arguments in support

Sule explained the governors’ position by citing claimed improvements in oil production, foreign exchange reserves, capitalization and infrastructure development under the Tinubu administration. He also listed the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and major infrastructure projects among the arguments.

For his part, Akume defended the removal of the petrol subsidy, increased funding for states and local governments, as well as investments in education and infrastructure. He mentioned the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and the proposed Badagry–Sokoto Highway as projects that, he said, could improve connectivity and create economic opportunities.

APC Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda urged residents of the region to support Tinubu and the party in 2027. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu conveyed the president’s greeting to rally participants, emphasizing the stated priorities of security, national unity and economic prosperity.

As the publication notes, the endorsement report did not contain individual voting results or information about a formal resolution signed by the governors.

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