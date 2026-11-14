In Bełchatów, Poland, PGE GiEK Skra Bełchatów defeated Energa Indykpol AZS Olsztyn 3:1 in a sixth-round TAURON Liga match. After two previous defeats, the Bełchatów team won the sets 25:20, 21:25, 25:18, 25:22 and climbed to fourth place in the standings.

As Interia Sport reports, in the first set the visitors from Olsztyn recovered a three-point deficit and took the lead, 17:15, thanks to an ace by Moritz Karlitzek. However, after a timeout called by the home coach Krzysztof Stelmach, Skra managed to turn the set around: Alan Souza levelled the score with his serve, while Mateusz Nowak recorded a block.

Olsztyn levelled the score in the match

In the second set, AZS took a 15:11 lead, including thanks to two aces by Paweł Cieślik. Skra's players had problems receiving serves, while their opponents improved their attacking efficiency. The visitors won this set 25:21. Bulgarian opposite hitter Dimitar Dimitrov made his debut for the Olsztyn team, appearing on the court briefly.

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AZS began the season without its starting setter Johannes Tille, who is not yet ready to play, as well as without opposite hitter Jan Hadrava. According to the publication, Hadrava ruptured his Achilles tendon after a late start to the season, and the club brought in Dimitrov as a replacement.

The hosts won the next two sets

In the third set, Skra were led ahead by effective attacks from Antoine Pothron, and the hosts won 25:18. In the fourth set, AZS started with a changed lineup featuring Dimitrov and Seweryn Lipiński and took an 8:4 lead. Skra managed to level the score at 14:14 and move ahead. Grzegorz Łomacz recorded two blocks, and the match ended with a 25:22 victory for the hosts. Brazilian Alan received the most valuable player award.

After this result, only the three medalists from the previous season are ahead of Skra, while Energa Indykpol AZS Olsztyn remains at the bottom of the standings.

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