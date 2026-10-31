The U.S. Department of Commerce has granted the American corporation Boeing permission to cooperate with the Belarusian state-owned airline “Belavia.”

This involves the lifting of restrictions that previously prevented direct interaction between the companies.

According to him, the authorization will allow the Belarusian carrier to directly purchase spare parts, components, and software for the Boeing aircraft already in its fleet.

In addition, the decision opens the door for negotiations on the purchase of new aircraft directly from the American manufacturer.

Cherginets also noted that prior to this, the U.S. Department of the Treasury had granted permission, which created the technical conditions for resuming cooperation.

According to the head of Belavia, the decision became possible following negotiations between Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, and a U.S. delegation.

Source: BELTA

The U.S. plans to ease sanctions against “Lakokraska” and “Bellesbumprom.” The decision became possible following talks between U.S. Special Envoy John Cole and Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

Earlier, Belarus began military exercises near the borders of Poland and Lithuania.

As a reminder, Lukashenko expressed concern that Belarus was being turned into a casino.

Read us on