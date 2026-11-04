The U.S. is looking for manufacturers of Eram long-range missiles for Ukraine

The U.S. Air Force has begun searching for contractors to manufacture new ERAM cruise missiles for Ukraine. The plan is to procure more than 1,000 of these weapons, which are designed to strike targets with high precision even in the face of active electronic warfare countermeasures.

The Eram (Extended Range Attack Munition) is a small, air-launched cruise missile designed for mass production. The U.S. military views it as a relatively inexpensive means of delivering high-precision strikes against critical enemy fixed targets from a distance that is safe for the carrier aircraft.

According to technical requirements published by the U.S. Air Force, the missile must fall into the 500-pound weight class, which is approximately 227 kg. Its range must exceed 250 nautical miles, or about 463 km, and its speed must reach 0.6 Mach.

The U.S. military places particular emphasis on the missile’s ability to counter electronic warfare measures. Even under GPS jamming conditions, the deviation from the designated target must not exceed 10 meters.

In addition to its high-explosive fragmentation effect, the Eram must be capable of partially penetrating obstacles before striking the target. This will allow the weapon to be used against certain protected stationary targets.

Potential manufacturers must submit their proposals by November 19, 2026. The U.S. side has set strict deadlines for the fulfillment of the future contract.

The first missiles must be delivered no later than three months after the contract is signed. In total, more than a thousand units are expected to be manufactured, and the entire batch must be delivered within 15 months.

However, the announcement of the contractor search does not yet mean that a contract has been signed or that missile deliveries to Ukraine have begun. Currently, the U.S. military has defined the technical specifications for the weapons and the requirements for potential manufacturers.

Source: Air Force Times

As a reminder, the U.S. may transfer ERAM missiles to Ukraine this year.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump this week authorized the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-to-ground missiles to Ukraine, which are to be delivered within six weeks.

The U.S. may transfer approximately 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine and lift restrictions on the use of long-range missiles against Russia. Military expert and co-founder of the Defense Information Consortium Mykhailo Samus explained the advantages these missiles will provide to Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

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