US condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport — Anadolu Agency

The United States has strongly condemned the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the strike claimed numerous lives, including that of a US citizen.

US State Department statement

In a statement on X, Rubio called the attacks shameful and urged that they stop immediately. He also expressed solidarity with Riyadh and the people of Saudi Arabia, as well as condolences to the families of those killed.

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Rubio's reaction, published on Saturday, October 11, on X, was reported by Anadolu Agency.

US president's reaction

Separately, US President Donald Trump described the latest Houthi attacks as very bad and terrible. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, he called the Saudis good fighters and said that Saudi Arabia's military is capable of defending itself against these attacks.

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