In Belgium on Monday, October 12, a nationwide strike by workers affiliated with the ACOD trade union disrupted public transport, educational institutions, postal and municipal services. The action was organized amid objections to government policy, budget proposals and planned spending cuts affecting public-sector workers.

Restrictions on rail and urban transport

According to Anadolu Agency, Belgium's National Railway Company SNCB said that seven out of ten Intercity trains operated under an alternative timetable. At the same time, only half of local trains ran, while most additional peak-hour services were canceled.

In Flanders, carrier De Lijn said that around 40% of buses and trams were not operating. Overall, approximately 61% of services were running in the region. In Wallonia, operator TEC warned of disruptions across its entire network, while Brussels carrier STIB did not rule out interruptions to transport services.

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Schools, broadcasters and municipal services

The strike could also affect the operation of schools, primarily institutions in the Flemish GO! education network, as the ACOD Education trade union filed a strike notice. Public broadcasters VRT and RTBF experienced significant disruptions.

Postal operator Bpost expected delivery disruptions similar to those that occurred during the strike on the previous Friday. In several municipalities, including in the Brussels-Capital Region, disruptions to household waste collection were possible. Brussels-Cleanliness warned that several days might be needed to restore the usual waste collection schedule.

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