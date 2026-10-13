In the West Midlands region of the United Kingdom, cameras supported by artificial intelligence recorded nearly 19,000 potential traffic violations over two weeks. The technology was tested near fire stations in the Ladywood and Fallings Park areas. The cameras were used to detect cases of drivers not wearing seat belts and using mobile phones while driving.

Results of the two-week test

As RMF24 reports, in Ladywood the system identified 11,045 possible violations related to unfastened seat belts and 1,163 cases of phone use. In Fallings Park, it recorded 6,030 and 757 such cases respectively.

The cameras also recorded a front-seat passenger holding a small child on their lap without a seat belt. Dozens of images also showed children being transported without car seats appropriate for their age. In one case, a driver was holding a mobile phone with both hands.

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There will be no fines following the pilot

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker said that the number of people putting themselves and others at risk was much higher than expected. The pilot was funded by regional authorities in cooperation with the police and fire service.

No fines or other penalties are envisaged as a result of this particular test. The project aimed to assess the scale of the problem of phone use while driving and inadequate child safety in cars. The results are being analyzed to determine how such technology could be used in future police work. According to the cited statistics, last year in the United Kingdom phone use was linked to 32 fatal road accidents, while unfastened seat belts were linked to the deaths of 133 people.

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