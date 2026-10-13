A gasoline shortage in Bali has caused hours-long lines at gas stations

Drivers in various areas of the Indonesian island of Bali have encountered long lines at gas stations. Due to a fuel shortage, motorists are forced to wait for hours to fill up their vehicles.

At gas stations in Denpasar and southern Badung, drivers are trying to purchase Pertalite and Pertamax gasoline. Meanwhile, local authorities report that fuel supplies are gradually being restored.

Long lines have formed at gas stations throughout Denpasar and southern Badung, including Kuta, as it becomes increasingly difficult to find Pertalite and, in some places, Pertamax.

Some lines stretched beyond the gas station entrances and onto surrounding roads, while drivers reported visiting several gas stations only to find that fuel supplies had run out. Traffic jams have been reported, according to detikNews, affecting traffic flow.

One resident said the shortage forced his wife to wait in line until dawn. “This morning, my wife got in line at 4:30 a.m. and waited two and a half hours before she was finally able to fill up. This is crazy,” he said.

The head of Bali’s Agency for Manpower, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Ida Bagus Setiawan, stated last week that authorities are working with fuel supplier Pertamina and distributors to restore normal supplies.

“Technically, we have been informed that the flow of fuel has been redirected from the Pesangaran depot to the Manggis transit terminal. The situation is now gradually returning to normal,” he said.

Setiawan said officials are still awaiting more detailed information about the cause of the distribution disruptions and their broader impact on fuel availability.

According to detikNews, Badung Police Chief AKBP Joseph Edward Purba stated that the long lines at several gas stations in Badung were caused by technical issues with fuel deliveries from suppliers.

The shortage followed similar disruptions in late August, when fuel supply issues also led to long lines at gas stations in various parts of Bali.

Authorities say fuel distribution is gradually returning to normal, but availability continues to vary depending on location.

This was reported with reference to 7NEWS.

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