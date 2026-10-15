An anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Pakistan, has extended by 12 days the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar for investigative purposes. The decision was made in a case concerning the attack on Jinnah House during the unrest of May 9, 2023, Dawn reports.

Police from the Sarwar Road area filed cases against several PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and damaging Jinnah House during protests following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The case was heard by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Akram.

Investigation’s motion

The investigator asked for an extension of Azhar’s detention to conduct investigative actions. He said police intended to subject the politician to a polygraph test and also claimed that Azhar was among those who directed the attack.

The state prosecutor challenged the defense’s arguments regarding the contents of the first information report (FIR). According to him, the document did not state that Azhar was absent from the scene, and the complainant might not have seen the suspect if he was at a distance.

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Defense position

Lawyer Sikandar Zulqarnain opposed extending the detention period. He said the investigator had changed his position on physical evidence: at a previous hearing, police claimed they had seized a baton and other items from his client, but later the investigator said those items still had to be seized.

The defense lawyer also questioned the need for Azhar’s further detention, as the investigation had not been completed after 37 days of this preventive measure. He asked for the politician to be transferred to judicial custody.

Azhar himself called the use of anti-terrorism laws political persecution. He said he was in Bhakkar on May 9, 2023, and that he had not been questioned throughout his detention period. After the hearings, the court reserved its decision and subsequently extended Azhar’s detention by another 12 days.

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