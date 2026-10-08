In Poland, the Łódź-Śródmieście District Court ordered temporary detention for four suspects in a case concerning fuel prices at Orlen. They include the company’s former vice president, Michał R., and three directors. The court allowed detention to be replaced with a non-custodial preventive measure after financial sureties of between 500,000 and 1 million zlotys are paid, RMF24 reports.

Deadlines for posting bail

Three suspects must post bail by October 17. For the fourth suspect, for whom the highest amount was set, the deadline expires on October 21. Prosecutors applied less restrictive preventive measures to the fifth detainee.

In total, five former and current Orlen managers were detained on Tuesday. The investigation has been ongoing for more than two years and concerns the period from August to November 2023.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspicions of lowering prices

According to the Polish prosecutor’s office, the managers may have unjustifiably lowered fuel prices. Investigators believe that their actions may have caused the company losses exceeding 4.1 billion zlotys.

A statement by the National Prosecutor’s Office says that the suspects may have exceeded their authority and failed to perform their official duties by setting the fuel price at 5.99 zlotys per liter from October 1 to 15, 2023. They face from 5 to 25 years in prison.

Read us on