The District Court in Warsaw, Poland, has scheduled a hearing of President Karol Nawrocki for January 18, 2027, in a civil case concerning the protection of personal non-property rights against Ringier Axel Springer Polska, the owner of the Onet portal. As Interia reports, the hearing is to be held in a hybrid format.

Judge Aleksandra Orzechowska ordered Nawrocki to personally participate in the hearing, either in the courtroom or remotely. If he fails to appear without a valid reason, the court may disregard evidence from his testimony.

Lawsuit over Onet publication

The case is being heard over the article “Karol Nawrocki and the Secrets of the Grand Hotel,” which Onet published on May 26, 2025, during the campaign ahead of the presidential election. The Onet report concerned Nawrocki’s alleged involvement in brokering sexual services at the Grand Hotel in Sopot, where he worked as a security guard around 20 years ago.

After the publication, Nawrocki, who was then a presidential candidate, stated his intention to file a civil lawsuit and a private criminal accusation against the authors of the material. Jakub Kudła, head of the legal department at Ringier Axel Springer Polska, said that the lawsuit concerns, among other things, violations of Nawrocki’s honor and dignity, while the president demands that the company publish an apology.

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Testimony of former employee

During the latest hearing, a former colleague of Nawrocki’s from the hotel security staff, who was one of the sources for the authors of the Onet publication, gave testimony. According to her, she saw Nawrocki enter the hotel with a man and a woman, and later he allegedly told her that money could be made by accompanying women to guests.

The witness noted that she concluded the woman could have been a sex worker based on a conversation with Nawrocki, rather than her appearance. This is her testimony in court, not a fact established by the court.

The court also ordered Onet editor-in-chief Bartosz Węglarczyk and the article’s authors to submit to the case file any possible recordings of conversations with two sources, former hotel security guards. Nawrocki’s representative, Bogusław Kosmus, stated that such recordings could be important in assessing how journalists verified the information they received.

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