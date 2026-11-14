In Spain, the RFEF competitions judge rejected Barcelona B’s request to postpone Saturday’s match against Girona B. Before the game, the Catalan club’s reserve team had 21 players unavailable: nine due to injuries and another 12 had received call-ups to national teams. This was reported by Interia Sport.

The decision was announced in the morning

According to the outlet, the judge announced the final decision only on the morning of the match day, a few hours before kick-off. Barcelona B requested that the fixture be moved to another date but was refused.

The match between Barcelona B and Girona B started at 18:00. Due to the Catalan team’s personnel losses, Girona’s reserve team was considered the favorite for the encounter.

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A goal in the second half

Girona B opened the scoring in the 54th minute. At the time of the match, Barcelona B led the table in the second group of Spain’s fourth division.

As Interia Sport notes, Spanish media reacted sharply to the refusal to postpone the match, while the Catalan club viewed the decision negatively.

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