Trump criticizes Norway over Nobel Peace Prize — RMF24

US President Donald Trump spoke sharply about Norway during a Republican Party rally in Port Huron, Michigan. He linked his statements to not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, RMF24 reports.

Statements about Norway

Speaking about immigration, Trump said he would gladly accept people from Denmark, but does not want to see anyone from Norway or anything connected with that country in the United States. According to him, the reason was that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump also repeated his claim that he prevented eight wars and therefore considers himself worthy of the award. He said that two weeks before the winner was announced, he was convinced of his own victory and told his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, about it.

Remarks about the laureate

After the decision was announced, Trump said the award had been received by a woman nobody had heard of. According to RMF24, he was referring to South African lawyer Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, who received the Nobel Peace Prize at the beginning of the month.

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During the speech, Trump also vulgarly insulted Norway. RMF24 notes that he had previously used similar descriptions for Haiti, Somalia, Yemen and Libya.

Norwegian authorities have repeatedly stressed that the country’s government does not participate in awarding the Nobel Peace Prize and that the Norwegian Nobel Committee is independent.

Criticism of the Democratic candidate

Trump devoted a significant part of his speech to attacks on Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Party candidate for the US Senate from Michigan. The president called him a jihadist and claimed the candidate allegedly had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed rejects these accusations. Trump also criticized his proposal for a universal healthcare system.

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