Finland has joined France’s initiative on nuclear deterrence. Official work on this collaboration began last week.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced this on November 2 during a speech in Helsinki at the opening of the national defense course.

According to him, the format and scope of the cooperation are still being determined. Before making any specific decisions, Helsinki plans to assess the implications of various options.

Stubb noted that cooperation with France will help Finland better understand how nuclear powers assess the consequences of their actions and will strengthen collective deterrence.

At the same time, the president emphasized that Finland’s security continues to be based on its NATO membership and extended nuclear deterrence from the United States. He also stated that Europe must increasingly rely on its own defense capabilities.

Separately, Stubb recalled a recent phone call with Vladimir Putin, in which he participated alongside the Prime Minister of Norway. According to him, during the conversation, they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine.

Source: Official website of the President of Finland

Archbishop Elia, Primate of the Finnish Orthodox Church, expressed outrage at the statements made by Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who justifies and blesses nuclear weapons using Christian rhetoric.

Finland became the first country in the world to issue a license to operate a repository for the final disposal of spent nuclear fuel. The facility is designed for the long-term storage of hazardous waste deep underground.

Finland will join the French initiative on nuclear deterrence, which French President Emmanuel Macron is promoting among European allies against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and discussions about future security guarantees.

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