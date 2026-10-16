Trump says he could criminally investigate the Clintons and Obama — The Hill

In the United States, President Donald Trump said that he could still criminally investigate former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. He claimed to have a great deal of information about them.

Statement in a Newsmax interview

In an interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, Trump said he could previously have taken action against the Clintons and Obama, but did not do so. Asked what he meant, the president replied that he could prosecute them criminally or destroy their reputations.

Trump provided no details and did not explain exactly what information he possesses. Asked whether he plans to pursue former officials, the president said probably not. At the same time, he mentioned the possibility of being impeached for a third time, then changed the subject.

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Context of Justice Department activity

As The Hill reports, the Trump administration has been criticized over criminal investigations and prosecutions of people the president considers political opponents. The Justice Department brought charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who won a civil lawsuit against Trump when he was not in the White House.

Former FBI Director James Comey was charged twice — last year and in 2026. The court dismissed the first indictment, ruling that the prosecutor had been appointed unlawfully.

The Justice Department also tried to bring a case against six Democratic lawmakers who recorded a video urging military personnel not to follow illegal orders, but a grand jury refused. The administration also investigated the activities of Senator Adam Schiff, former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook. In June, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty to unlawfully retaining documents containing sensitive information.

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