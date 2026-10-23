US President Donald Trump, during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, urged supporters of the Republican Party to turn out for the midterm elections in November. As TimesLIVE reports, he addressed attendees at an event in a local airport hangar and said: “Imagine that I am on the ballot, because if you turn out, we will win a big victory.”

Tight race in Iowa

Republicans in the state are defending a US Senate seat, three seats in the House of Representatives, and the governor’s office. Although Trump won Iowa by a double-digit margin two years ago, polls now point to competitive races.

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who also spoke at the rally, is running in a close Senate race against Democratic state legislator Josh Turek. She called for an “immediate end” to the war in Iran, saying that Iowa residents should not bear the burden of higher fuel and food prices because of the conflict.

“If we lose this seat here in Iowa, Democrats will control the US Senate. Mark my words,” Hinson said. Republican House members Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn, who are running for re-election, last month joined Democrats in supporting limits on Trump’s war powers regarding Iran.

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Prices and support for the president

Rally attendee Ron Zitzman, who supports Trump, called fuel prices the president’s main problem. He expressed hope that fuel costs would fall after the conflict ends, but added that the war is “dragging on.”

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week, Trump’s approval rating stood at 31% — the lowest figure of any of his presidential terms. The president’s economic actions were disapproved of by 68% of surveyed Americans. A separate Marist poll found that 42% of likely voters consider their financial situation worse than a year ago, including more than half of independent voters.

In recent polls, Democrat Rob Sand was ahead of Republican Zach Lahn in the race for governor of Iowa. Democrats are also seeking to win the open seat in the state’s 2nd congressional district in the House of Representatives.

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