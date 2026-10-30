The IDF demolished the homes of the attackers who killed two soldiers in Hebron

The Israeli military carried out an operation in Hebron on the West Bank of the Jordan River and demolished the homes of two Palestinians involved in an attack that killed two IDF soldiers. According to the Israeli army, both attackers had previously been killed during the security forces’ response. The demolition of the homes took place about a week after the attack.

Army units and the “Ya’al” engineering special forces unit were deployed for the operation. They operated under the command of the “Yehuda” Brigade and the 98th Division. The military demolished the homes of two men whom Israel believes were involved in the attack, during which two soldiers were killed: Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roitman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilim.

The IDF reported that both attackers were neutralized during the Israeli security forces’ response. The homes themselves were demolished approximately one week after the attack. The Israeli military specifically noted the speed of the operation, as such procedures typically take longer. During the same operation in the area, the military also dismantled three memorials. According to the IDF, these were erected in honor of individuals involved in terrorist activities or those whom the Israeli side considers to be instigators of attacks.

Demolishing the homes of relatives or the attackers themselves is one of Israel’s practices in response to terrorist attacks. Israeli authorities explain these actions as deterrents. At the same time, this practice has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, which believe that the destruction of homes may amount to collective punishment for other family members. In this instance, the IDF reported the demolition of two homes in Hebron and three memorial sites. The Israeli army did not provide any further details about the operation—particularly regarding the residents of the demolished homes—in its public statement. The operation was reported by the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli government informed the High Court of Justice that parts of two commercial structures near the northern entrance to Hebron were demolished without a prior hearing. Authorities explained that the military commander deemed the work urgently necessary for security reasons, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Palestinian Authority stated that Israeli forces forcibly displaced more than 2,670 Palestinians from their homes during a military operation in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. According to the office of the Palestinian prime minister, most of them were women, children, and the elderly.

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