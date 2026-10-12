Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have condemned attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Riyadh International Airport in Saudi Arabia, calling them a dangerous escalation. As Cyprus Mail reports, the countries expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supported all legitimate measures it may take to counter the attacks and prevent them in the future.

Casualties at Riyadh Airport

According to Saudi authorities, one person was killed and nearly a dozen others were injured in a new strike on Riyadh International Airport on Sunday. This occurred the day after an attack claimed by the Houthis, in which, according to a source, 13 people were killed and more than 300 were injured.

In a joint statement, the group of regional states known as R4 placed full responsibility for the consequences of the attacks on the Houthis. The countries said these consequences threaten regional and international peace and security, and also demanded an immediate and unconditional end to the attacks.

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Defence cooperation with Riyadh

In August, Turkey and Pakistan signed a joint defence agreement with Saudi Arabia under which an attack on one party is considered an attack on all. Last week, the parties said they would fulfil their collective defence commitments and ensure the rapid deployment of forces and assets to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks.

On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara was assessing possible ways to assist Riyadh, but ruled out sending troops and Turkey’s participation in offensive operations. A day earlier, officials told Reuters that Turkey was sending Saudi Arabia mainly defensive and technical support. Turkey’s parliament has not yet ratified the defence agreement.

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