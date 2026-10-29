A military helicopter of the EU peacekeeping mission EUFOR Althea crashed near the village of Gorice in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina. There were 15 peacekeeping personnel on board: three people were killed and another 12 were injured.

One of the injured is in critical condition

As RMF24 reports, one of the victims is in a life-threatening condition. Jasmin Mekhanovic, a representative of the Brcko hospital, said that the patient will likely be transferred to the University Clinical Center in Tuzla.

According to the outlet, photographs published on social media indicate that the helicopter was completely destroyed in the crash.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

EUFOR confirms incident

The EUFOR mission confirmed that the crash occurred during a routine operation in the Brcko area. The statement said that civilian infrastructure was not damaged and there were no civilian casualties.

The causes of the helicopter crash are being established as part of a detailed investigation. EUFOR representatives said they would provide additional information after all circumstances have been established. EUFOR Althea is a European Union peacekeeping mission that has operated in Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2004.

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