UK revokes Syrian surgeon’s refugee status — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, the Home Office has revoked the refugee status of a Syrian plastic surgeon who has lived in London with his wife and six children since 2016. The department concluded that the man and his family could safely return to Syria, leaving him at risk of deportation, The Guardian reports.

Decision to end protection

A Home Office letter states that the man’s refugee status has been ended. British officials described the situation in Syria as “complex” but believe that changes in the country are so substantial that fears of persecution and serious harm can no longer be considered well-founded.

The surgeon said that he had been targeted in Syria by radical groups which, he said, are still operating in the country. He also stated that he does not believe the current Syrian authorities are capable of protecting him from these groups. In the UK, the man had his medical qualifications recognised and works in a family medicine practice, hoping eventually to resume work as a plastic surgeon. Three of his older children attend universities.

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UN warnings over returns to Syria

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Office advice recommends against all travel to Syria because of the unstable security situation. The department notes that fighting and violence in the country are unpredictable, including the possibility of artillery and air strikes. Syria is also facing an ongoing humanitarian crisis linked to shortages of infrastructure, water, sanitation and medical services.

In its latest guidance, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees urged states to refrain from procedures to end refugee status for Syrians until overall stability in the country improves significantly. The family’s lawyer, Manini Menon of Duncan Lewis, said that the available evidence does not provide grounds to lawfully consider the situation in Syria sufficiently stable for the safe return of refugees.

The Home Office responded that the UK would provide protection to genuine refugees and would not return anyone to danger. At the same time, the department said that when return to a country of origin becomes safe, a person should return, and that British authorities are working on return arrangements, including with Syria.

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