Near Izmir, Turkey, a traffic accident occurred involving a bus carrying Polish tourists from the airport to Aydin. One person is in hospital, while six others with minor injuries received medical assistance, RMF24 reports.

Collision on the Aydin–Izmir road

The accident occurred on the Aydin–Izmir road in the municipality of Germencik. The bus was travelling from Izmir Airport toward Aydin. According to preliminary information, a passenger car entering the road collided with the bus carrying Polish tourists.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two people in the passenger car were killed. According to RMF24, they were not Polish citizens. Turkish media reported that after the collision, both vehicles left the road and ended up in a wooded area.

Investigation into the accident

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. All the Polish nationals are under the care of the travel agency and are in contact with the consul.

Read us on