Finland investigates forest clearing for Google data center — The Guardian

Finnish police have launched a criminal investigation into possible environmental law violations at the site of Google’s planned data center in the town of Muhos in the north of the country. The Guardian reports that investigators are examining the actions of Tuike Finland Oy, a Google subsidiary.

Review of drainage and water management

Finnish police said that, according to preliminary information, there were ambiguities and shortcomings related to drainage and water management at the construction site. As part of the criminal investigation, law enforcement officers will, in particular, establish the circumstances of these issues.

Authorities claim that Tuike Finland cleared and drained 330 hectares of forest at the future site in Muhos before completing the environmental impact assessment required by law. The forest has already been cleared on the plot acquired by Google, while excavators are clearing the area next to major power lines.

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Work at two sites suspended

Earlier this month, Finnish authorities ordered Google to suspend work in Muhos and Otanmäki, approximately 100 kilometers to the southeast. This came after the company failed to complete environmental impact assessments before the clear-cutting of the forest. The supervisory body overseeing environmental permits and assessments demanded that preparatory measures altering the environment be halted.

According to activists’ estimates, 250,000 trees were cut down in Muhos and 150,000 in Otanmäki. Google’s head in Finland, Antti Järvinen, apologized for the forest clearing but said that the company had acted in accordance with its best understanding of the law at the time.

Finnish authorities are considering applications to build 145 data centers at various stages of planning. They include Google’s €13 billion project to create artificial intelligence infrastructure, which the company called its largest investment in Europe.

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