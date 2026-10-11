In Honduras, retail prices for gasoline, kerosene and automotive liquefied petroleum gas will increase from Monday, October 12. Diesel fuel will be sold at an unchanged price for the second consecutive week thanks to a temporary government measure. The Rio Times reports on the country’s Ministry of Energy’s new weekly price schedule.

New prices in the capital

In Tegucigalpa, the price of premium gasoline will rise by 1.23 lempiras to 157.84 lempiras per gallon. The price of regular gasoline will increase by 2.04 lempiras to 139.96 lempiras per gallon.

Kerosene will see the largest increase: its price will rise by 2.50 lempiras to 145.92 lempiras per gallon. Automotive liquefied petroleum gas will rise by 1.14 lempiras to 54.93 lempiras per gallon. The ministry linked the price revision to rising international fuel prices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Diesel and prices in San Pedro Sula

Diesel in Tegucigalpa will remain at 153.53 lempiras per gallon, and at 149.20 lempiras in San Pedro Sula. According to the newspaper La Tribuna, the government will compensate approximately 12 lempiras per gallon of diesel for 30 days starting from October 5. The measure is intended to limit the impact of fuel costs on transport, agriculture and food prices.

In San Pedro Sula, premium gasoline will cost 153.13 lempiras per gallon, while regular gasoline will cost 135.49 lempiras. Kerosene will cost 141.17 lempiras, and automotive liquefied petroleum gas will cost 50.92 lempiras per gallon. Household gas in Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula will also remain unchanged with state support.

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